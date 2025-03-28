Previous
After the rain! by bigmxx
After the rain!

Day 87 - The rain didn't amount to much today and we've had a lovely sunny afternoon
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Lovely springtime shot!
March 28th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Soon be spring!
March 28th, 2025  
