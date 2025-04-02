Previous
I've got my eye on you! by bigmxx
Photo 3013

I've got my eye on you!

Day 92 - I think this Kestrel was enjoying being sat in the sun high up in a tree, but it must have been quite a workout to stay there as the wind was very strong today!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
April 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a beautiful bird and capture!
April 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a find
April 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - and a lovely shot against the blue sky !
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact