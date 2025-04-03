Sign up
Photo 3014
Lesser Celandine
Day 93 - I've seen these little yellow flowers around quite a lot in one the places we visit, but today there was a plaque next to them and they are called 'Lesser Celandine' one I've not heard before!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
