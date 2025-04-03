Previous
Lesser Celandine by bigmxx
Photo 3014

Lesser Celandine

Day 93 - I've seen these little yellow flowers around quite a lot in one the places we visit, but today there was a plaque next to them and they are called 'Lesser Celandine' one I've not heard before!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact