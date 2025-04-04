Previous
I felt I was being watched! by bigmxx
Photo 3015

I felt I was being watched!

Day 94 - While out walking this morning I heard a noise and spotted this squirrel quite high up, it had it's beady eye on me!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Zilli~ ace
So delightful
April 4th, 2025  
