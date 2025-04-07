Sign up
Photo 3018
Another sunny day!
Day 97 - The Pieris in my garden is enjoying the sun and has exploded into colour, I can't wait to finish the work in our garden so I can at last plant it into the ground!
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful - such a lovely plant to have in the garden - I have two little ones in the garden, after the old one got too bedraggled and woody - just waiting for them to grow a little more to have the full delight of the plant !
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ahh snap! Same one as I posted on Extras today. Such a beautiful shrub.
April 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely glimpse of your garden.
April 7th, 2025
