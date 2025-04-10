Sign up
Previous
Photo 3021
Snakes Head Fritillary
Day 100 - I've spotted quite a few of these beauties so I thought I'd post one today!
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
10th April 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Not seen many of these. Lovely
April 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
These are so different! Beautiful.
April 10th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, always love the checkerboard pattern.
April 10th, 2025
