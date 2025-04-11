Previous
Bright as the sun! by bigmxx
Photo 3022

Bright as the sun!

Day 101 - This gorse bush had such bright yellow flowers it was competing with the bright sun!
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Oh Michelle, That's gorgeous. Huge fav.
April 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So bright & pretty! There’s a lot this around at the moment.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact