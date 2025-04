Lets see if this works!

Day 102 - Over the back fence of our house the neighbours have aggressive bamboo growing, we have twice dug it out but it just grows back. I had a brain wave about shuttering it off somehow, so we cleared off all the pebbles and dug a trench down 2ft by 20ft long and filled it concrete - fingers crossed it's third time lucky and it won't grow back through this time! One bonus to all the digging is my Pieris plant that has been in a pot for 20 years has at last been planted into the ground!