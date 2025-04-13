Sign up
Photo 3024
Bug!
Day 103 - Mr Google informs me this is a Hawthorn shield bug, I'm not sure where it appeared from but I got it to walk onto my glove and I gently put him on my neighbours bamboo!
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking bug.
April 13th, 2025
Pat
He’s lovely! Let’s hope he’s hungry and brings all his mates!
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Shield Bugs make a horrible smell if you annoy them.....keep your distance but enjoy them! Nice shot of the shape and colours.
April 13th, 2025
