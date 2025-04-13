Previous
Bug! by bigmxx
Photo 3024

Bug!

Day 103 - Mr Google informs me this is a Hawthorn shield bug, I'm not sure where it appeared from but I got it to walk onto my glove and I gently put him on my neighbours bamboo!
13th April 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking bug.
April 13th, 2025  
Pat
He’s lovely! Let’s hope he’s hungry and brings all his mates!
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Shield Bugs make a horrible smell if you annoy them.....keep your distance but enjoy them! Nice shot of the shape and colours.
April 13th, 2025  
