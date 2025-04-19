Previous
And stretch! by bigmxx
Photo 3030

And stretch!

Day 109 - This duck was having a spruce up, it got int some really amazing positions!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Duck yoga 😂
April 19th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Not quite sure which way round she is!
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact