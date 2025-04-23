Previous
Excuse me I'm taking a bath! by bigmxx
Photo 3034

Excuse me I'm taking a bath!

Day 113 - After heavy rain all night and most of the morning it left lots of water laying around which the birds took advantage of!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact