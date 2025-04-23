Sign up
Previous
Photo 3034
Excuse me I'm taking a bath!
Day 113 - After heavy rain all night and most of the morning it left lots of water laying around which the birds took advantage of!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
