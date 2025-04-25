Previous
Growing fast! by bigmxx
Photo 3036

Growing fast!

Day 115 - I like how these new ferns are clumped together on the waters edge, I'm surprised they don't fall in!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What lovely fresh green - it will be great watching them unfurling !
April 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh lovely. I love the way they curl
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh! Aren't they lovely!
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact