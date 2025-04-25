Sign up
Previous
Photo 3036
Growing fast!
Day 115 - I like how these new ferns are clumped together on the waters edge, I'm surprised they don't fall in!
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3036
photos
48
followers
47
following
View this month »
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What lovely fresh green - it will be great watching them unfurling !
April 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ooh lovely. I love the way they curl
April 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh! Aren't they lovely!
April 25th, 2025
