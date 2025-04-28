Previous
Typical child always putting things in their mouths! by bigmxx
Photo 3039

Typical child always putting things in their mouths!

Day 118 - Goodness knows what this lamb has picked up in it's mouth, luckily it did drop it in the end and trotted off to find it's friends
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact