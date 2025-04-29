National Trust - Greys Court

Day 119 - We are making the most of the lovely weather and are away for two nights in Oxford! Today we went to a National Trust property - Greys Court.



A brief history (taken from the NT website):

The influential de Grey family held Greys Court when it was first recorded in the Doomsday Book in 1086. At one time, a medieval manor sat across the upper lawn from the current house and was extended. In the 1450s, the Lovell family added a large timber framed building on the house side of the oval lawn.



In the Tudor period, Sir Francis Knollys demolished many of the medieval buildings and built the main part of the present house incorporating part of the 1450s building.



In later centuries, the Stapletons converted the house in the fashionable Georgian style, with romantic medieval ruins, followed by Victorian alterations. The last owners, the Brunners, renovated both house and gardens, which is what can be seen today.



