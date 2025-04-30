Previous
Blenheim Palace by bigmxx
Blenheim Palace

Day 120 - Today we went for a visit to Blenheim Palace, only to find they have nearly finished erecting scaffolding over the whole of the central section for a roof restoration which will take around 2 years, there is also scaffolding inside the great halls for renovation of the ceiling paintings which are not now visible - I guess we will have to come back again to see the full beauty of this palace! The top central picture shows the scaffolding on the building and the middle far left shows a picture of what it should look like!
Kate ace
Nice collage of the palace. It’s a shame you didn’t get the full effect of its beauty since repairs were imminent.
April 30th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful collage
April 30th, 2025  
