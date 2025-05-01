Previous
Tullys Tulip Fest! by bigmxx
Tullys Tulip Fest!

Day 121 - Today we stopped off on our way home to admire the Tulips at Tullys Farm, an event that was started in 2024, the farm showcases over 1.5 million tulips with over 100 unique varieties.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful colours.
May 1st, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful
May 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely captures and collage!
May 1st, 2025  
