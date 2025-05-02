Previous
Photo 3043

Hiding in plain sight!

Day 122 - I'm sure this Great Tit thought I couldn't see it as it sat still staring at me even though I got really close to take it's picture!
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Agnes ace
Nice shot
May 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well he did his best didn't he !! Well camouflaged by his surrounds!
May 2nd, 2025  
Monica
He is well camouflaged
May 2nd, 2025  
