Previous
Photo 3043
Hiding in plain sight!
Day 122 - I'm sure this Great Tit thought I couldn't see it as it sat still staring at me even though I got really close to take it's picture!
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
May 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well he did his best didn't he !! Well camouflaged by his surrounds!
May 2nd, 2025
Monica
He is well camouflaged
May 2nd, 2025
