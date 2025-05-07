Previous
No, I'm not coming out it's far too cold! by bigmxx
No, I'm not coming out it's far too cold!

Day 127 - This otter was rather reluctant to venture out of it's box as there was a rather chilly wind!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture ! fav
May 7th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
May 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
May 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh what a shot!
May 7th, 2025  
