Flowers at last! by bigmxx
Flowers at last!

Day 129 - My Rhododendron has flowered at last, I was worried it wouldn't do well this year as there was a tree behind it that died and I wondered if it might affect the surrounding plants, but all looks good!
9th May 2025 9th May 25

@bigmxx
