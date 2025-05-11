Previous
Busy bee! by bigmxx
Photo 3052

Busy bee!

Day 131 - I spotted this bee being busy on a Dandelion, but there doesn't seem to be so many around this year, hopefully that will improve as the month passes
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
836% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot ! I haven't notice too many bees either !
May 11th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely, I like the bee on the flower.
May 11th, 2025  
