Previous
Photo 3052
Busy bee!
Day 131 - I spotted this bee being busy on a Dandelion, but there doesn't seem to be so many around this year, hopefully that will improve as the month passes
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
11
2
365
X-S1
11th May 2025 11:38am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot ! I haven't notice too many bees either !
May 11th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely, I like the bee on the flower.
May 11th, 2025
