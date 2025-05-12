Previous
Spring has well and truly sprung! by bigmxx
Photo 3053

Spring has well and truly sprung!

Day 132 - Cowslips (Primula Veris) growing freely in a field!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful find!
May 12th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely sight! Love spring green.
May 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a showy find and capture! So pretty.
May 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful ! I love to see cowslips !
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact