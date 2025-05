Living a great life!

Day 134 - We are spending a couple of days in Cambridge moving our daughter again, luckily it's just up the road this time!



We are staying at a place called Falcons Rest, the accommodation is situated within The Raptor Foundation. The aim of the foundation is to aid both injured and captive birds of prey and where possible return them back to the wild. The site is home to around 170 birds of prey, the majority of which have come from a rescue background.