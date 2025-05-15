Sign up
Photo 3056
Here we go again!
Day 135 - We arrived at my daughters to help her pack her things ready for moving tomorrow to find she hasn’t even started to pack yet - kids!!
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lou Ann
ace
Oh dear. Well she knew you were coming to help. Smile.
May 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well, mom and dad will always help. Right? LOL!
May 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Kids !!!!!!!!!!!
May 15th, 2025
