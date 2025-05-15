Here we go again!

Previous
Day 135 - We arrived at my daughters to help her pack her things ready for moving tomorrow to find she hasn’t even started to pack yet - kids!!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lou Ann ace
Oh dear. Well she knew you were coming to help. Smile.
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well, mom and dad will always help. Right? LOL!
May 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Kids !!!!!!!!!!!
May 15th, 2025  
