Previous
Dull & chilly day! by bigmxx
Photo 3057

Dull & chilly day!

Day 136 - Rather a dull chilly day today which kept us cool with moving my daughter’s belongings into her new place, so a quick walk before we leave Cambridge and head back to Kent!
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact