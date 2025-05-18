Previous
Hanging on tight! by bigmxx
Photo 3059

Hanging on tight!

Day 138 - This little Blue-Tit was picking something off these bullrushes, not sure what, but he kept coming back having a pick around and then off it flew again!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact