Mottisfont Abbey

Day 241 - Today we visited Mottisfont Abbey in Hampshire, it has an amazing history from originally being built as a Priory and then later being remodelled into a house using the originally walls.



AI generated information:

Mottisfont Abbey was not a single building project, but rather a site that developed over time. The Augustinian Priory, the foundation of the current structure, was established in 1201. Over the centuries, it was remodeled and changed, eventually becoming an 18th-century house with the medieval priory at its heart.

Here's a more detailed timeline:

1201: The Augustinian Priory was founded, laying the groundwork for what would later become Mottisfont.

18th Century: The priory was transformed into a country home.

1930s: Maud Russell's family moved into the house and transformed it into a comfortable, neo-classical home and artistic center.

1930s-1950s: Maud Russell and her circle of artists, writers, and designers frequented Mottisfont, making it a popular weekend retreat.

1957: Maud Russell gifted the estate to the National Trust