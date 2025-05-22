Petworth House

Day 142 - Today we visit Petworth House which is full of art and sculptures, as I'm not that interested in art I found it rather boring, the building is beautiful inside but there is no furniture to see and as there is still someone living there you can't go up to the second floor.



AI generated information - Petworth House boasts a history spanning over 900 years, evolving from a medieval manor house to a grand Baroque mansion. The land was initially a gift from the widow of Henry I to her brother, Joscelin de Louvain. The house was fortified in the early 14th century and features a medieval chapel. Over the centuries, Petworth House was shaped by various families, including the Percys, Seymours, and Wyndhams. The Percys, as Earls of Northumberland, held the estate for many years, with significant alterations made by the "Wizard Earl" in the 17th century. The 6th Duke of Somerset, Charles Seymour, transformed the house into a French Baroque masterpiece in the late 17th century. The house was further developed by Lancelot "Capability" Brown, who landscaped the park in the 18th century. Petworth House is now a National Trust property, preserving its rich history and architectural beauty, Lord and Lady Egremont still reside in the upper floors