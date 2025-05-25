Previous
Nanny strikes again! by bigmxx
Nanny strikes again!

Day 145 - My husband is fitting my daughter’s bedroom out and of course the Grandchildren wanted Nanny to build something with the empty boxes and paint their nails!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! Fun time!
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, excellent!
May 25th, 2025  
