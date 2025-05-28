Previous
Catch me if you can! by bigmxx
Catch me if you can!

Day 148 - I spied these hares way of in the distance playing chase!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, well done!
May 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid and delightful capture!
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow! Well spotted. I have seen them but too fast by the time I got my camera out 🤭
May 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ! - they seem to be having fun ! fav
May 28th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice action capture
May 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I bet Mr. McGregor was after them! 🪏
WONDERFUL SHOT!
May 28th, 2025  
