Photo 3070
Look up!
Day 149 - This plant was growing on top of a wall that was over 6 feet tall, it amazes me just how things can grown in such odd places!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Kate
ace
The plant found a crevice
May 29th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It found its niche in life!
May 29th, 2025
