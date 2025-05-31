Previous
Shhh resting! by bigmxx
Photo 3072

Shhh resting!

Day 151 - I think the heat had got to this poor Pigeon today as I've never seen them on the ground like this before, I left it for half an hour and then went into the garden and it flew off!
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Looks comfy in that spot!
May 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That was my first thought, I think they do this to cool down.
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact