Previous
Enjoying the sun! by bigmxx
Photo 3073

Enjoying the sun!

Day 152 - It's been a lovely sunny day, not too hot as there was a breeze around, the bees were out in abundance around the flowers in the trees
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful fav
June 1st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely capture.
June 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact