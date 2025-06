No room at the inn!

Day 154 - This is a large hedgehog box in our garden which sits next to the feeding box, I thought it strange that this hedgehog was hanging our the door as it's a large box, in the evening I discovered why, there were two large ones in there trying to sleep and at dusk they both tried to fit into the smaller feeder box, there was such a commotion we had to go out and put a handful of food down near the box so they could both feed!