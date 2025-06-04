Previous
Scotney Castle by bigmxx
Scotney Castle

Day 155 - Todays outing was a visit to Scotney Castle which is a National Trust property and of course cake and coffee had to be had!

This is a link to the this history of this lovely place:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scotney_Castle
