After the rain! by bigmxx
Photo 3078

After the rain!

Day 157 - So more rain today but luckily it stopped after lunch, ready for some more tomorrow!
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
843% complete

