Photo 3080
I love a surprise meet up!
Day 159 - My daughter was at work today so my son-in-law asked if we wanted to meet up half way between our homes, I jumped at the chance to see the Grandchildren, we had a fantastic day and are now very tied!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely surprise, and a great meet-up
June 8th, 2025
