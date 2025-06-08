Previous
I love a surprise meet up! by bigmxx
Photo 3080

I love a surprise meet up!

Day 159 - My daughter was at work today so my son-in-law asked if we wanted to meet up half way between our homes, I jumped at the chance to see the Grandchildren, we had a fantastic day and are now very tied!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely surprise, and a great meet-up
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact