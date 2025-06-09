Previous
Keeping guard! by bigmxx
Photo 3081

Keeping guard!

Day 160 - These two ducks were standing guard over the swan sitting on her nest, when we walked passed later the swan was in the water and the ducks (out of my camera line) were laying down behind the nest!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
