Lovely break! by bigmxx
Lovely break!

Day 161 - We have been in Hayling Island for a couple of nights on a mini break, today was hot and sunny and we had a lovely walk along the waters edge, followed by cooling cocktails!
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Beautiful shots and collage! I'd like some of that on the bottom right. =)
June 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely collage - looks asif you have had a lovely break !
June 11th, 2025  
