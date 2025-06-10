Sign up
Photo 3082
Lovely break!
Day 161 - We have been in Hayling Island for a couple of nights on a mini break, today was hot and sunny and we had a lovely walk along the waters edge, followed by cooling cocktails!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Beautiful shots and collage! I'd like some of that on the bottom right. =)
June 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely collage - looks asif you have had a lovely break !
June 11th, 2025
