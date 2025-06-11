Previous
Hatchlands Park by bigmxx
Hatchlands Park

Day 162 - Today we dropped into Hatchlands Park which is owned by the National Trust, a beautiful house full of history - unfortunately as there is a tenant living there who has his private collections on show, there no pictures allowed inside, which is a shame as the whole building is stuffed full of keyboards and artwork as well as the beautiful interior. The tenant lives mainly upstairs but after closing time he uses the downstairs rooms and still plays the keyboards on show and hosts concerts in his music room.

Copied from the NT website:
Inside Hatchlands Park is home to the Cobbe Collection, an extraordinary group of keyboard instruments by makers who were highly regarded by composers. Eighteen of these were owned or played by some of history's greats including JC Bach, Mozart, Elgar and Chopin. This is one of the largest groups of composer-related instruments anywhere in the world. Below there is a link which gives information on some of these keyboards. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/surrey/hatchlands-park/the-cobbe-collection-at-hatchlands-park#you-might-also-be-interested-
Link to the history of Hatchlands - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/surrey/hatchlands-park/the-history-of-hatchlands-park
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely collage, and it sounds and looks like a good day out!
June 11th, 2025  
