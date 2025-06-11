Day 162 - Today we dropped into Hatchlands Park which is owned by the National Trust, a beautiful house full of history - unfortunately as there is a tenant living there who has his private collections on show, there no pictures allowed inside, which is a shame as the whole building is stuffed full of keyboards and artwork as well as the beautiful interior. The tenant lives mainly upstairs but after closing time he uses the downstairs rooms and still plays the keyboards on show and hosts concerts in his music room.