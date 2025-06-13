Previous
Open at last! by bigmxx
Open at last!

Day 164 - I love how the poppies seem to have burst open lately, it must be all the sun we are getting, I just wish they were in my garden!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely , such a splash of colour , shame that the flower doesn't last longer !
June 13th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Such beauties! I missed my poppies while I was away on holiday
June 13th, 2025  
