Previous
Photo 3086
After the storm!
Day 165 - After the torrential rain and thunderstorms last night I’m surprised the roses are still intact!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous, love the peachy centre
June 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's the prettiest white rose I've seen this year!
June 14th, 2025
