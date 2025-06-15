Previous
Mum mum wait for me! by bigmxx
Mum mum wait for me!

Day 166 - We’ve had a lovely Father’s Day out and about with two of my daughters and the Grandchildren (unfortunately my third daughter had to work).
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Oh how sweet!!!
June 15th, 2025  
