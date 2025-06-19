Previous
A burst of colour! by bigmxx
A burst of colour!

Day 170 - So we go away for a couple of days and all this came out!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
They are just gorgeous!
June 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's brilliant
June 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So vibrant !
June 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
These are so pretty!
June 19th, 2025  
