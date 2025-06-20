Previous
A very symmetrical ladybird! by bigmxx
Photo 3092

A very symmetrical ladybird!

Day 171 - I was sitting having a coffee in the garden when this ladybird landed on the table next to my coffee, I was interested to see how it's markings were symmetrical!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx

Mags ace
Aphid eater! Nice to have it around and a great shot.
June 20th, 2025  
