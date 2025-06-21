Sign up
Photo 3093
Hot hot hot!
Day 172 - It was too hot to go out anywhere today so we had lunch in the garden, I could only manage 30 minutes in the heat and then had to go indoors!
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Way too hot for me too! This looks a lovely salad for this hot weather
June 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I agree, but it was cool enough under the sun brolly at breakfast time
June 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That looks delicious and cool. We’re having company the next 2 weeks off and on so I’ve been going through recipes that are “cool” and not much prep.
June 21st, 2025
