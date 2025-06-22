Sign up
Previous
Photo 3094
Taking a rest!
Day 173 - I think this bee was taking a rest as it's been so windy today, but luckily not as hot as yesterday!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
3
3
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot! I think the wind was quite cooling. It was was still 27°C when we went into town around 11am.
June 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The breeze was quite a treat after last weeks high temperature , . The bee may be having a rest , or perhaps clinging onto all that pollen laden centre of the daisy. He seems to say ! "Mine , all mine !! " fav
June 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details.
June 22nd, 2025
