Previous
Photo 3095
Strutting around!
Day 174 - This Chaffinch was strutting around picking up seeds that someone had thrown down, I was so pleased to be able to take a picture of it as I don't see them very often
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3095
photos
50
followers
49
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
23rd June 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
June 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot !
June 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
June 23rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
June 23rd, 2025
