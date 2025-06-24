Sign up
Previous
Photo 3096
Of all the places to sleep!
Day 175 - I went to fill up the hedgehog food dish this morning (in the food box) to find the hedgehog asleep curled up in the food dish, silly thing how does it expect me to fill it's dish, it also has a sleeping box next to this box!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3096
photos
50
followers
49
following
848% complete
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th June 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
That's just brilliant. I think it's wonderful that you have a resident hedgehog. Fav.
June 24th, 2025
