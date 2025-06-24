Previous
Of all the places to sleep! by bigmxx
Of all the places to sleep!

Day 175 - I went to fill up the hedgehog food dish this morning (in the food box) to find the hedgehog asleep curled up in the food dish, silly thing how does it expect me to fill it's dish, it also has a sleeping box next to this box!
Michelle

Sue Cooper ace
That's just brilliant. I think it's wonderful that you have a resident hedgehog. Fav.
June 24th, 2025  
