Can you smell it! by bigmxx
Photo 3099

Can you smell it!

Day 178 - It's that time of year again the Lavender is in abundance and the bees are having a busy time!
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely, wish I could smell its perfume !
June 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I just walked out to my lavender and not a single bee!
June 27th, 2025  
