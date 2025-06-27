Sign up
Photo 3099
Can you smell it!
Day 178 - It's that time of year again the Lavender is in abundance and the bees are having a busy time!
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3099
photos
50
followers
49
following
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
June 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely, wish I could smell its perfume !
June 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I just walked out to my lavender and not a single bee!
June 27th, 2025
