Enjoying the sun! by bigmxx
Enjoying the sun!

Day 179 - We had another hot sunny day today, this Swollen-thighed beetle (Oedemera nobilis) spent a long time in this flower, perhaps it was cool in there!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Kate ace
Intersting beetle
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a cool bug and lovely blossoms.
June 28th, 2025  
